MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Animal control officers attempted to wrangle an alligator from underneath an SUV Wednesday afternoon in Mount Pleasant’s Brickyard Plantation.

Video shared with News 2 showed the alligator aggressively twisting its body while after being pulled from under the vehicle. Alligators will often roll their bodies in an act of defense.

Kristan Leader said a neighbor initially spotted the alligator walking in the street and resting in a yard before making its way under her car.

“I was about to walk out the door with my children to leave for swim practice when a neighbor of mine called me to say stay in our house,” Leader said.

Leader and her girls watched from an upstairs window while Mount Pleasant’s Animal Protective Services and police officers attempted to catch and release the gator.

“After a couple hours of no luck an off-duty woman with animal protective services came and wrangled the alligator within no time,” she said.

Leader said the action added a little thrill to their otherwise quiet Wednesday afternoon.