CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was the surprise of a lifetime for a couple of boaters on the Stone River over the weekend.

While heading back to the Sol Legre boat landing, a dolphin surfaced for a little show-and-tell.

In the video, you can see the dolphin swim right up to the boat, displaying quite a smile.

The dolphin hangs out for a few minute before re-surfacing for a final goodbye.

Our thanks to Debbie Ballard-Hoats for sharing this amazing video.