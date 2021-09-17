VIDEO: Drivers rescue kitten from underneath car on the Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Good Samaritans helped to rescue a kitten that became trapped underneath a car on the Ravenel Bridge.

A woman pulled her vehicle over after spotting a kitten on the bridge Thursday morning.

She said the cat got scared and ran underneath the car. “It was under my car for a few minutes,” said Tisha, who helped rescue the animal.

Additional drivers stopped their vehicles to assist; two drivers worked together and pulled the scared kitten from near a rear axel.

We’re told the kitten, who has been appropriately named Axel, is doing okay.

It’s not clear how or why the kitten was on the bridge.

