VIDEO: Expensive car attempts to drive through flooded roadway in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe storms moved through the Lowcountry on Thursday causing flooded roadways in downtown Charleston.

Several vehicles were seen driving through floodwaters on Meeting Street near the Ravenel Bridge on-ramp when what appears to be a black in color Corvette decided to make the turn onto the bridge.

The video was sent to News 2 on Twitter by user Michael @mikesj73.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle was fine, but Michael said the car “didn’t sound great.”

There are many reasons why you should never drive through flooded roadways. Your own safety being at the top of that list.

According to the National Weather Service, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.