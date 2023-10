FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – An alligator was found in an unusual location Friday morning – a second-floor porch of a Folly Beach home.

Gregory Bayer contacted News 2 after discovering a six-foot alligator that climbed 16 steps to get on the second floor.

The home is located off East Erie Avenue.

The alligator eventually crawled back down the steps, through a gate, and down a dock before entering the marsh.