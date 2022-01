MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department shared a heartwarming video on its TikTok channel this week.

Capt. Matthew Tidwell said firefighter Dawson McNeill from engine company six was doing some training when kids from a nearby daycare stopped to watch and cheer him on.

The video, captioned “When you work next to a daycare,” was posted to the agency’s TikTok page on Thursday and has received thousands of views so far.

Go, Dawson, Go!