VIDEO: Massive gator goes golfing in Savannah

Video courtesy of Ed Vance

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Some Savannah golfers got a big surprise visitor during their game Sunday.

Ed Vance was golfing at The Club at Savannah Harbor when a huge alligator strolled across the course.

“That is nuts!” Vance said in a video. “Listen to his feet on the green.”

The gator is seen slowly stomping across the golf course towards water nearby.

But before making it all the way there, the gator took a second (or 20) to rest and give the golfers a good view before taking a dip.

“Crazy huh? We see them out there all the time, but not that big!” Vance told News 3.

He posted the video on Facebook, and so far it’s been shared nearly 6,000 times.

This isn’t the first massive gator to grab some major attention this month. A gator over 13 feet long in southwest Georgia and a huge gator, nicknamed Larry, in Florida, have had their fair share of shares too.

If you do happen to come across an alligator, no matter the size, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says not to approach it, feed it or harass it.

If the gator is seen near a swimming area or is aggressive DNR says to notify park staff (or in this case, golf course staff).