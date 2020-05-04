Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM

VIDEO: Motorcyclist splits lanes while speeding down I-526

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a message to motorcyclists, slow down and follow the rules of the road.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday posted video of a motorcyclist splitting lanes at a high rate of speed on I-526 in North Charleston.

Deputies say the motorcyclist sped right past a family member of one of the department’s sergeants.

“This was scary for her and no doubt scores of other motorists on the road,” said CCSO. “It’s dangerous. You could kill someone else or yourself.”

Deputies said if the driver wants to share the video and boast about their ‘need for speed,’ they are encouraged to tag them in the comments. “P.S. get a license plate,” CCSO said.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and not split lanes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES