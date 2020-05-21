VIDEO: North Charleston police chief defends department over racial profiling claims

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The police chief of a South Carolina city is defending the actions of his officers who are accused of racial bias and excessive force after a video of a black man being detained sparked outrage.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess gave a 21-minute response posted online Wednesday.

He says 21-year-old Joshua Lewis had three encounters with police earlier this month, including the incident caught on video in which Lewis was detained.

Activists say Lewis was handcuffed, put in a choke hold and then slammed into a wall at a hotel.

They’re asking for an independent racial bias audit of the police department. Burgess says Lewis was not profiled or targeted. The chief also says his department is investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES