VIDEO: North Charleston police chief defends department over racial profiling claims

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The police chief of a South Carolina city is defending the actions of his officers who are accused of racial bias and excessive force after a video of a black man being detained sparked outrage.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess gave a 21-minute response posted online Wednesday.

He says 21-year-old Joshua Lewis had three encounters with police earlier this month, including the incident caught on video in which Lewis was detained.

Activists say Lewis was handcuffed, put in a choke hold and then slammed into a wall at a hotel.

They’re asking for an independent racial bias audit of the police department. Burgess says Lewis was not profiled or targeted. The chief also says his department is investigating.