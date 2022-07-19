MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after an expensive watch was stolen from a Mount Pleasant jewelry shop.

Investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department are working to identify two people after a Rolex was taken from the Charleston Gold and Diamond Exchange on May 23, 2022.

Store surveillance video, provided by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, shows a man trying on the watch before running out of the business.

Anyone with information about the larceny case, or who may know the identity of either individual, is encouraged to contact Detective Danny Neese at 843-884-4175 or DNeese@tompsc.com.

Video provided by Mount Pleasant PD