VIDEO: Porch pirate caught on camera in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A porch pirate was caught on camera taking more than just packages. The stolen bag was taken from right out front the homeowner’s door. Luckily, homeowner Steve Adkins has a security camera that captured the whole moment, “The doorbell cams have been kind of a game changer, the community has these apps where you can go and see when your neighbors reported an issue.”

Adkins says he didn’t expect a criminal to be so brazen, “It’s very bold, I mean the lights are on, I have a dog, I have a camera, and I have stairs leading up to my porch.”

Captain Dustin Thompson with the Charleston Police Department says the cameras are a great way to protect your home, “We encourage everyone to put some kind of security system on your house.”

Adkins says that police are using the video to help solve the case, “I’m not expecting much, but I do think it’s important that as neighbors, whenever these things happen, although you may not get your property back, the police need to know about it so they can maybe detect a pattern, or even recognize the individual.”

The Charleston Police Department will let you register any home security system with their department. This allows them to reach out to you to review the footage if they notice crime in the area. They also ask that any stolen property be reported immediately, because it improves the chances of it being returned.

