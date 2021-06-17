VIDEO: Runners with F3 Charleston pay respect outside Emanuel A.M.E Church Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shortly after sunrise, a group of runners stopped to pay their respects and leave flowers outside Emanuel A.M.E Church in downtown Charleston Thursday morning.

The day marks six years since nine worshippers were killed in a racially targeted shooting during a Bible study at the church in 2015.

The group, with F3 Charleston, stopped at the church, kneeled in prayer, and left tributes and flowers at the front of the church.

Several events are taking place virtually this week to mark the 6th anniversary. Mother Emanuel on Thursday will host a virtual forgiveness forum from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Church officials say their goal is to teach others about love, forgiveness, and social justice.