VIDEO: Security camera footage captures Eastside shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A shooting occurred in the Eastside neighborhood in downtown Charleston this weekend that left significant damage to homes and vehicles on the street.

Surveillance video from security cameras is being used to help identify what happened, and even figure out potential suspects.

Residents were hesitant to speak on camera about their experiences for fear of retaliation, but off-camera were vocal about feeling unsafe in their neighborhood.

One man said, “Living in the Eastside neighborhood is terrifying, Charleston needs to put a curfew in place, have zero tolerance for petty crime, and absolutely no loitering.”

Captain Dustin Thompson with the Charleston Police Department said the surveillance video that they have received from neighbors has been very helpful in getting a sense of what happened, “We started getting several calls, and we got a few videos forwarded to us. No witnesses came forward, but on the audio you can hear multiple rounds being fired, and that is very concerning because the safety of our community is the number one priority.”



One man who has been very active in his efforts to make the Eastside neighborhood safer is Reverend Matthew Rivers of St. Johns Chapel. He was instrumental in getting many of the surveillance cameras put into place, and he will be hosting a neighborhood walk-thru this week where people can identify the need for security cameras at their residence if they don’t have one already.

