Video shows Citadel cadet in physical fight with former girlfriend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Survellience video revealed a physical fight that occurred between a Citadel cadet and a former girlfriend last month.

Javonte Middleton

Javonte Middleton, 21, was arrested on a charge of third-degree domestic violence after authorities say he got into a physical fight when his girlfriend attempted to break up with him.

It happened on the Citadel’s campus during the night of August 27th.

The video, which was provided to News 2 by the military college, shows three people involved in the altercation in which fellow cadets told authorities that Middleton hit and pushed the woman.

After reviewing the video, officers with The Citadel Department of Public Safety said it did show Middleton grab one of the females around the neck.

Police were initially alerted when Middleton told multiple people that he had a gun and threatened “to shoot himself and them.” Law enforcement searched his room and car and did not locate a gun, according to a report from officers.

Middleton is a senior and a quarterback on The Citadel’s football team. Coach Brent Thompson declined to comment on the arrest, other than to say that the program works to educate players on domestic violence.

The victim is also a cadet, according to the report.