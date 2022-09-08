MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is investigating a golf cart theft from the I’On community.

Inspector Don Calabrese tells News 2 that 10 golf carts have been stolen in the town so far this year, seven of which were unsecured.

The latest theft happened on September 7, according to a report from the department. The victim told officers that a man was seen coming into the path behind his house, getting into the golf cart, and driving away.

It all happened within a minute and was captured on a home security camera.

Police said the subject is a white male, approximately 50-60 years of age, He was wearing brown sandals, khaki shorts, a blue polo shirt, and a baseball cap at the time.

Police say those with golf carts should utilize a unique key and remove it after use. Keep your cart parked in a garage or fenced-in area when possible, and use a wheel lock.

If you see anything suspicious or know the person responsible for the latest golf cart theft, you could contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s non-emergency number at 843-743-7200.