JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman found seriously injured on a James Island roadway in June was reunited with her dog, Danielle, this week.

Jennifer Drummond has been recovering in a local hospital since the morning of June 21 when a passerby found her unconscious and heavily bleeding on Woodland Shores Road.

While recovering from a skull injury, along with severe injuries to her body, family members told News 2 last week that Drummond had opened her eyes for the first time and began showing some movement in her arms and legs.

But another milestone moment happened this week in Drummond’s road to recovery – seeing her dog Danielle for the first time. Family members shared video with News 2 of the reunion.

Provided

While treatment and recovery continue, so does the investigation into what happened that summer morning on James Island.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released three home surveillance images of vehicles that were seen traveling along Woodland Shores Road around the time Drummond was discovered. They have been asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicles.

Meanwhile, private donations and a tip reward from Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry now sit at $10,000. Anyone who may know what happened to Drummond is encouraged to contact Master Deputy Colt Arrington at 843-202-1700 or cbarrington@charlestoncounty.org, or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.