Video shows man damaging campaign sign in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston resident is upset after someone damaged a campaign sign outside of their downtown home.

The moment was captured on a Nest video camera Wednesday night. It shows someone on a skateboard kick over a Joe Biden sign and then repeatedly stomp on it.

In the video, you can hear the individual say, “just trying to help out humanity here.”

“Destroying my Biden/Harris sign isn’t the way to do that,” said Renee Harvey, who sent the video to News 2.

South Carolina has regulations in place making it illegal to steal or vandalize campaign signs. As part of the state’s code of laws, anyone caught removing or defacing signs could be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $100 and/or face 30 days in jail.

News 2 reached out to the Charleston Police Department about the incident. We’re told an officer responded to the scene and deemed the sign was only “knocked down” and said they would increase patrols in the area.