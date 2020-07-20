Video shows runaway carriage horse in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A runaway carriage horse was spotted Sunday evening in downtown Charleston.

Video sent to News 2 showed the horse running down Anson and Laurens Street pulling an empty carriage around 8:00 p.m.

Witnesses say the horse’s leg appeared to be bleeding. The Charleston Animal Society also sent photos to the newsroom which shows the horse with blood around its hoof.

Provided

We’re told no one was injured nor was any damage reported.

The City of Charleston said that “the incident is under active investigation by officers with the city’s Department of Livability and Tourism.”

News 2 reached out to Old South Carriage Company via email for more information on Monday. We have not received a response.