Video shows sewage pouring from sewer grate near Spruill Avenue, flowing into street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are working to repair a sewage spill off Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

A witness told News 2 there had been sewage, including toilet paper, spewing from a sewer line and sewer grate since about 7:00 a.m.

The incident happened on the corner of Spruill Avenue and Verde Avenue, which sits next to a construction site.

The person who noticed the spill said they immediately reported the problem to the North Charleston Sewer District; however, the call went to an answering service because the office is closed on Fridays.

A video counton2.com received showed the water pushing up through the grate and flowing into a nearby roadway. You could also see wet paper scattered around the problem area.

Photo provided to News 2

Photo provided to News 2

When News 2 arrived at the scene Friday afternoon, crews had just arrived to begin making necessary repairs. It is unclear what caused the issue or how long it will take to fix the problem.

News 2 has reached out to the North Charleston Sewer District for more information.