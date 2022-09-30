The Charleston Battery on Thursday evening as the area begins to feel early impacts from Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week.

Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to increase through the day on Friday.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, storm surge, coastal flooding, and isolated tornadoes are forecasted for the Lowcountry as the storm nears the coast.

Below are some area cameras provided by the SkyView 2 Camera Network available for viewing as the storm impacts the Charleston area.

CHARLESTON TOWER CAMERA

Charleston – Tower Cam

CHARLESTON BATTERY

Charleston – Tower Cam

ISLE OF PALMS

Charleston – Tower Cam

BREACH INLET (ISLE OF PALMS)

Charleston – Tower Cam

EDISTO BEACH

Charleston – Tower Cam

DANIEL ISLAND

Charleston – Tower Cam

