CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Strom Nicole will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding, and risk of beach erosion as the passes through the region on Thursday.

Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning. The storm, which has since weakened to a tropical storm, will move across the Florida peninsula before making a turn toward Georgia and South Carolina.

The Charleston area will continue to feel impacts from Nicole during the day Thursday through Friday morning. The storm will bring with it heavy rain, gusty winds, and the possibility for isolated tornadoes.

Below are some area cameras provided by the SkyView 2 Camera Network available for viewing as the storm impacts the Charleston area.

EDISTO BEACH

ISLE OF PALMS

CHARLESTON BATTERY

BREACH INLET (ISLE OF PALMS)

CHARLESTON TOWER CAMERA

DANIEL ISLAND

