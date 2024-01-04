CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A vigil was held at a West Ashley Park to support Asher Dibernardo Thursday night.

Dibernardo, 22, is the son of the owner of a popular Lowcountry restaurant, Swig and Swine, and is recovering after a skateboarding accident left him in a coma.

Dibernardo was found unresponsive after skateboarding down a hill in Columbia on Dec. 2.

He was taken to Prisma Regional Hospital afterward, where he went through several life-saving surgeries.

The vigil held Thursday was for the community to support Dibernardo’s recovery.

“I am so overwhelmed with the amount of people that came out tonight, the outpouring of love and the support and positive vibes we’ve had,” said Emily Poland, a community member.

Over the last month, Dibernardo’s family has provided updates on Facebook. His family says he is out of the coma and recovering by working with a physical therapist.