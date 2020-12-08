Vikor Scientific, which produces COVID-19 testing kits, announces $1M expansion in Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A molecular diagnostics company, which produces COVID-19 testing kits, has announced a $1 million expansion in Charleston County.

Vikor Scientific, LLC, was founded in 2018 and specialized in antibiotic steward and tangible solutions for the practice of value-based medicine in the treatment of infection disease.

The company provides clinicians with advanced molecular methodology for pathogen detection, quantification, and resistance gene identification.

Leaders say the $1 million investment will create 148 new jobs and it will increase the company’s capacity to assemble and distribute both COVID-19 and full molecular panel testing kits across the country.

Vikor Scientific co-founder, Shea Harrelson, said the expansion will help the company stay ahead and increase the production of testing kits for both COVID-19 and their other infectious disease molecular panels by the hundreds of thousands.

“The prior backorder of testing supplies was crippling for the U.S. during the beginning of the pandemic, and no one wants to experience that again,” said Harrelson.

“Vikor Scientific, LLC’s expansion and the 148 new jobs it will create will have a huge impact in Charleston County and across the state,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue this partnership and watch them succeed here for years to come.”

The facility is located on Westedge Street in Charleston, and the expansion is expected to be completed by January 2021.

“Not only will this expansion create 148 new jobs in Charleston, but it will increase our ability to provide COVID-19 tests to those who need them throughout the state and across the country,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “On behalf of the citizens of Charleston, I’d like to thank Vikor Scientific for the lifesaving work they do in our community and wish them Godspeed as they continue to expand operations.”

Individuals interested in joining the Vikor Scientific team should visit the company’s careers webpage.