CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 25 employers including Comcast, Anthem, and Dell are set to attend the Charleston Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, January 5.

JobFairX is hosting the event for job seekers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 75,000 people displaced from their jobs due to the pandemic, JobFairX says this is an opportunity for job seekers to be interviewed on the spot virtually.

Those interested are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering for employers to review.

Companies may review resumes prior to the event, inviting applicants to visit specific chat sessions and schedule interviews either before, during, or after the event.

To register for this event, visit jobfairx.com.