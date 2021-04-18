Virtual career fair for those looking for jobs in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The Charleston Virtual Career Fair is happening Monday, April 19.

JobFairX is hosting the event to help those out of work due to the pandemic.

The free job fair goes from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with more than 25 employers including McKesson, CVS Health, AT&T, Amerisource Bergan, Chevron, and Ford Motor.

You are urged to upload your resume when you register for the free event. To register, click here.

Applicants can also see chat sessions and schedule interviews before, during and after the career fair.