CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A virtual career fair for veterans and military families is happening Monday.

MilitaryX will host the Charleston Virtual Career Fair for military members, veterans, and their families on Monday, March 7 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The career fair will feature a host of companies such including, but not limited to, Bank of America, Boeing, American Express, and Comcast.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to be interviewed on the spot, virtually.

To participate, applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes after registration so employers will have access to them.

Those interested can click here to register.