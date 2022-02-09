Virtual career fair for veterans, their families with 25+ employers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MilitaryX is hosting the Charleston Virtual Career Fair for members of the military, veterans, and their spouses Wednesday, February 9.

The free event is for veterans and their families to meet with 25+ employers including, but not limited to: Valero Energy, Bank of America, and Microsoft.

Over 100,000 people art unemployed in South Carolina due to COVID-19 and this is an opportunity for veterans to be interviewed on the spot virtually.

Those interested can register online.

The Charleston Virtual Veterans Career Fair will give attendees an opportunity to interview with employers, educational institutions and franchisers that include Home Depot, Boeing, Wells Fargo and more.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it.

Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during or after the event.