Virtual career fair with over 25 employers for veteran job seekers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A virtual career fair to help put Charleston veterans back to work is happening Wednesday.

MilitaryX is hosting the Charleston Virtual Career Fair for members of military, veterans and their spouses Wednesday, November 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The free event will allow veterans to meet with over 25 employers including Deere, Tech Data, Enterprise Products Partners and more.

Over 10,527 people are unemployed in South Carolina due to COVID-19 and this is the opportunity for veterans to be interviewed on the spot virtually.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it.

Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

