Virtual discussion to focus on forgiveness surrounding the shooting at Emanuel AME Church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A virtual panel discussion will focus on the forgiveness narrative surrounding a deadly, hate-filled shooting at a historic church in downtown Charleston.

Nine people were killed during a Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on June 17, 2015. Five people survived the shooting.

During the first court appearance for the gunman, families of the victims spoke and offered their forgiveness, igniting unity and prayer across the City of Charleston.

Panelists for the discussion, Beyond Forgiveness, will include Rev. Sharon Washington Risher, daughter of Emanuel 9 victim, Ethel Lance, Rose Simmons, daughter of Emanuel 9 victim Rev. Daniel Simmons, Sr., and Rabbi Meir Feldman of Beth-El Temple of Great Neck, New York.

News 2 anchor Carolyn Murray will moderate the event.

It will take place Wednesday, November 17 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. on Zoom.

Those interested in attending the conversation can register for the event by clicking here.