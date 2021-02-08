Virtual event to mark 53 years since the Orangeburg Massacre

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday marks 53 years since the Orangeburg Massacre.

On February 8, 1968, after three nights of racial tension over the efforts by students of then SC State College, Claflin College, and others to desegregate the local bowling alley, three students were killed and 28 other injured when highway patrolman opened fire in unarmed protesters on the SC State campus.

The three killed were Samuel Hammond Jr., Delano Middleton and Henry Smith.

According to the Associated Press, troopers claimed someone shot at them first, but no evidence of anyone firing other than officers was ever found.

State Representative and prominent civil rights attorney Justin Bamberg will serve as the guest speaker for the 53rd Commemorative Ceremony, which will be held virtually at 11:00 a.m.

Join us and @JustinBamberg on Mon., Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. for the 53rd Commemoration Ceremony of the Orangeburg Massacre. The virtual event will explore how the events of 1968 are linked to the social justice efforts in 2021 and how to progress forward. https://t.co/nf0z48v3i8 pic.twitter.com/7rZb82WrUq — SC State University (@SCSTATE1896) February 4, 2021

It will be streamed on SC State University’s Facebook page.