Virtual events to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Charleston Church Shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week will mark six years since a hate-filled shooting claimed the lives of nine people at Emanuel A.M.E. Church in downtown Charleston.

The church will hold several virtual events this year to honor the victims and survivors, while also teaching about love, forgiveness, reconciliation, and social justice.

A virtual Emanuel 9 Bible Study will be held on Wednesday, June 16th from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The Bible Study will be conducted in memorial of the Emanuel 9, who were killed during a bible study at the church in 2015.

Then on the anniversary of the shooting, Thursday, June 17th, the church will host a virtual forgiveness forum from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The forum is designed to give attendees an opportunity to hear from family and church members as well as a survivor as they reflect on the meaning of forgiveness, reconciliation, and social justice as it relates to healing.

A virtual Emanuel 9 Senior Citizen’s Luncheon will be held on June 22nd, and a virtual gospel concert will round out the commemoration events on Sunday, June 26th.

To see a full list and to register for these virtual events, please click here.

Meanwhile, the Charleston County Public Library will host a series of events this week honoring victim and librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd.

You can view photos that document Hurd’s 31-year career with the library and the legacy she created through the lives she touched in the Charleston community. The Life and Legacy of Cynthia Graham Hurd Exhibit are on display at the Main Library, including select materials from Emanuel A.M.E Church and the Emanuel 9.

Also, at the Main Library, watch the 2020 documentary that captures Cynthia Graham Hurd’s life and dedication to serving the community as told by family, library co-workers, dignitaries, and friends in Cynthia Graham Hurd: Her Everlasting Legacy documentary.

The official portrait funded in 2018 by the Charleston Friends of the Library to honor her will also be available for viewing. For more information about these events please visit ccpl.org.