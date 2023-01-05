CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HealthcareX is hosting a virtual career fair for displaced healthcare professionals looking for work.

HealthcareX is hosting the Charleston Virtual Healthcare Career Fair Monday, January 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with over 25 employers including Johnson & Johnson, Comfort Keepers, Philips, and more.

With more than 75,000 people unemployed in South Carolina due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HealthcareX says the job fair allows job seekers to be interviewed on the spot virtually.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes ahead of the event so employers can have access to it.

Companies may review resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after event hours.

Click here to register for the event.