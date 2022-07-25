CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HireX is having a virtual career fair this week for healthcare professionals looking for work.

HireX is hosting the Charleston Virtual Healthcare Career Fair this Wednesday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event will allow job seekers to meet with over 25 employers including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck, and more.

With more than 80,770 people unemployed in South Carolina due to the pandemic, HireX says this is an opportunity for job seekers to be interviewed on the spot virtually.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes ahead of the event so employers can have access to it.

Companies may review resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after event hours.

To register for the event, click here.