Virtual town hall meeting on fifth anniversary of the Mother Emanuel tragedy

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Rep. Joe Cunningham and Marjority Whip Clyburn will host a virtual town hall on the fifth anniversary of the Mother Emanuel tragedy to call for action on gun violence, police brutality and systematic racism.

Joining them will be Rev. Eric Manning from Mother Emanuel AME Church, State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, Everytown for Gun safety and community activists.

Over a year ago, the House passed legislation introduced by Whip Clyburn and Cunningham to close the Charleston loophole.

The Senate has yet to take up the bipartisan legislation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a spike in gun sales that has overwhelmed the background check system, likely making the Charleston loophole even deadlier.

The town hall will be held Wednesday, June 17 at 4:00 p.m.

