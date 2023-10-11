CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some traffic delays are likely Wednesday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to the College of Charleston.

The VP’s “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour” is scheduled to take place at 1:00 p.m. inside the Sottile Theater; however, impacts to area traffic could begin well ahead of that start time.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson with the Charleston Police Department said minor delays are anticipated from late morning into the afternoon and will impact the College of Charleston campus and the broader Charleston peninsula.

“While efforts will be made to minimize disruptions, we advise residents and commuters to anticipate slight delays during the Vice President’s arrival and participation at the College of Charleston. These delays may extend to surrounding roads,” he said.

Motorists are encouraged to leave early for their destination and consider using alternative routes.

Law enforcement personnel will be around the area to assist with traffic management.