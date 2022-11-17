CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking to add a little Holy City flair to your Christmas decorating?

Locals and tourists alike can visit one of three Christmas-themed shops in the heart of downtown Charleston to feel the magic of the season.

These shops feature a wide selection of Christmas tree ornaments from classic décor to character favorites (think Frosty and Rudolph), but the main draw is collecting ornaments that feature Charleston culture and landmarks.

A Christmas to Remember, Charleston – 177 Meeting St, Charleston

Located at 177 Meeting Street, just off the Market, you’ll find Charleston icons and landmarks made into a wide array of Christmas tree ornaments. They also sell classic holiday character ornaments. Plus, browse their selection of holiday décor, nutcrackers, and gifts as you sip on a hot chocolate. You’ll be welcomed in by a life-sized reindeer statue out front.

Charleston Christmas Collectables – 188 Meeting St, Charleston

While browsing the gift shops along the Market this season, stop by Charleston Christmas Collectables inside the Charleston City Market Great Hall. You’ll find sand dollar ornaments featuring local landmarks or pick up the exclusive White Point Garden brass ornament. And new in 2022, you can buy a matching Charleston Hospitality Santa or Mrs. Claus decoration to welcome guests to your home.

Southern Christmas Charleston – 75 S Market St, Charleston

This Christmas shop offers a variety of holiday décor right off South Market Street in downtown Charleston. Visit this store to find some local treasures or when you are in the mood to re-theme your Christmas tree at home.

BONUS: Santa’s Village – Holiday Festival of Lights – 871 Riverland Drive, James Island

If you are looking for some homemade Christmas collectibles, gifts, or crafts, stop by the Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park. You’ll find Santa’s Village about midway through the drive – browse the upstairs and downstairs shops for classic Charleston ornaments, homemade crafts, and gifts for everyone on your list.