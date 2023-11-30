MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus will be at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum through December, allowing families to visit and get professional photos taken.

Mr. Claus will be in the main hangar bay of the USS Yorktown on Dec. 10, 17, 18, 19, and 20.

There will also be festive Christmas trees throughout the hangar, holiday music and Christmas movies will be shown at the ship’s theater.

All children under 12 will receive free entry to the museum on the days Santa is visiting. Picture registration is only required on Dec. 10 and 17.

To register for photos on those days or learn more, click here.

“The Patriots Point family is extremely excited to add these appearances to our list of holiday events,” said Allison Hunt, Executive Director of Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, “There is not a more patriotic place to enjoy the holidays – where else can your family take pictures with Santa Claus and have a massive World War II B-25 airplane in the background?”