Vivian Howard hosting drive thru booking signing at Lowcountry brewery

Courtesy of Vivian Howard Facebook

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vivian Howard, star of “A Chef’s Life,” will be hosting a drive thru book signing for her book “This Will Make It Taste Good” next week in the Lowcountry.

The event will be hosted on October 25th starting at 3 p.m. at Tradesman Brewing Co.

Tickets are being sold for the event and you can purchase them online for specific time slots during the event. Time slots will be 15 minute increments from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Masks will be required.

For more information on the book and Vivian Howard, you can check out her website.

