Voices of protests, Lowcountry demonstrators speak out

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Calls for change are growing louder as protests across the Lowcountry, state, and nation stretch into a third week.

The unrest was sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, but demonstrators say the movement goes beyond Floyd’s death.

Charleston native Morgan Curry Brown attended several protests across the Tri-county over the past two weeks.

The computer engineer is the daughter of a judge and a lawyer and said growing up she was always aware of her race.



“It is something that people don’t like to address. I can get the same degrees as you,” Curry Brown said. “I can be raised exactly like you were, take the same courses in class but because of skin color, you know we are not the same. So it is almost like we have multiple strikes against us already,” she added.

She said the differences create frustration over time.

“All these emotions are bottled up. So, it is here and it keeps rising and so it is to the point that honestly, it feels like we can’t breathe,” said Curry Brown.

The sentiment has fueled her and tens of thousands of people across the nation to attend protests throughout the week.



“You know we need people to get out and vote and say you know this certain person doesn’t need to be in office because they don’t believe that black lives matter,” she said. “If they are being silent I feel like they are not with us.”



She said she wants police brutality addressed along with systemic issues like the criminal justice and education system that often fall short to serve minority communities.

“We have a lot of black teachers who are at these title one schools because they believe in our youth. They want to equip them so they can nurses and doctors and lawyers and engineers. But it all starts now,” said Curry Brown.

She believes their goals can only be achieved with the help of others.

“You have to assess yourself. You have to think what am I doing to make a change. What have I done in my own personal circles and until you see whats wrong, you won’t be able to understand it,” she said.

When asked about critics of the Black Lives Matter movement, Brown said, “Look deeper. It’s more than protest. It’s more than a demonstration. We are fighting for lives.”

