Volunteer registration is now open for the 2021 PGA Championship on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, SC – AUGUST 12: The Wanamaker Trophy is displayed near the 18th green during the Final Round of the 94th PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on August 12, 2012 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort will be home to the 2021 PGA Championship.

Ticket and volunteer registration are now open for the event which will take place May 17th through the 23.

Organizers say volunteers will gain special access to the Championship, while also getting to experience major championship golf. The registration process provides fans who register early with a greater chance of securing tickets and volunteer positions for the upcoming Championship.

Each volunteer will be provided with access to the grounds of The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort for the duration of the Championship to complete their scheduled shifts and act as PGA Ambassadors during unscheduled times.

Volunteers will receive a personalized, non-transferable Volunteer Credential, which will provide access to the grounds all seven days of the 2021 PGA Championship.

Adult volunteers (ages 22+) are required to volunteer for at least four shifts (approx. 16 – 20 hours). Junior volunteers (ages 16 – 21) are required to volunteer for at least three shifts (approx. 12 – 16 hours).

Adult volunteers pay a $210 (plus applicable tax and fees) Volunteer Package fee, which includes:

• Volunteer uniform (two custom-designed golf shirts, jacket and a headwear item)

• Meal & water vouchers (redeemable at any on-course concession area)

• Official PGA Volunteer drawstring bag

• Official PGA Volunteer water bottle

• Official 103rd PGA Championship program

• Complimentary parking

There is no fee for Junior volunteers.

To register, visit the volunteer registration website (http://www.pgachampionship.com/volunteer) and click ‘register here’ on the top right. Select the appropriate volunteer type and click continue. From there, create a username and password and complete all required fields.

The PGA Championship features 156 players competing annually for one of golf’s most prized possessions, the Wanamaker Trophy.