NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is calling for volunteers to participate in their Out of the Darkness community walk to fight suicide.

The AFSP is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

According to AFSP, suicide is the leading cause of death and the 12th leading cause of death in South Carolina, yet it can be prevented.

“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Regina Creech, AFSP South Carolina Chapter Board Member and Walk Chair.

Volunteers from Charleston are joining a quarter million people who are also walking in towns across the U.S. to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.

The walk will be held on Oct. 29 at Riverfront Park located at 1061 Everglades Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405.

Volunteers will register at 1 p.m. to prepare for the walk at 2 p.m.

Last year, the Charleston Out of the Darkness walk raised over $400,000 and had 600 participants.

For more information about AFSP or the Out of the Darkness Community walk click here.