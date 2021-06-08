Volunteers creating artificial oyster reef in near Charleston Harbor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Volunteers are coming by boat to build an artificial oyster reef near Charleston Harbor.

The Department of Natural Resources, Patriots Point, and Charleston Water Keeper are teaming up to create the reef.

Several bags of oyster shellers will be loaded onto a barge and then transported from Remley’s Point Boat Landing over to Patriots Point on Tuesday.

From there, volunteers will hop on a jon boat and be taken out to the shoreline adjacent to the Yorktown where they will begin the process of building the reef.

The structure will benefit the environment and marine life. It will eventually become a habitat for smaller creatures and animals.