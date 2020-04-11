Volunteers pack lunches as part of Lowcountry Food Bank’s “Fueled By Fresh” program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Volunteers teamed up with the Lowcountry Food Bank to pack food boxes that will be distributed to families in need.

Hundreds of boxes were stocked with food and fresh produce outside of St. Paul’s Anglican Church as part of the Lowcounty Food Bank’s “Fueled By Fresh” Program.

The program was created because of an increased need for food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and will supply families with one weeks worth of food.

Pat Walker, President and CEO of Lowcountry Food Bank, says many families and children are experiencing food insecurity because of lay-offs and temporary school closures.

“The mission of the Lowcountry Food Bank is to lead the fight against hunger in the 10 coastal communities of South Carolina, and while that is always important, it’s much more important during this time of crisis for our community, our state, and our country.” Pat Walker, President and CEO, Lowcountry Food Bank

The Lowcountry Food Bank gives special thanks to Dr. Michael and Pam Wilson, who matched every donation dollar-for-dollar made for COVID-19 food relief up to $150,000.