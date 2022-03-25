CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 100 volunteers will work to clean up Drum Island and the surrounding waterway this weekend.

Drum Island can be found in the middle of the Cooper River, situated just beneath the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

Wounded-Nature, a non-profit organization that assembles veterans and volunteer boaters to remove debris from hard-to-reach coastal areas, will deploy more than 100 volunteers and work with several boats for the cleanup project on Saturday.

Organizers say it is part of their spring cleanup and oyster reef build project – they will place about a thousand bags of recycled oyster shells to create a new oyster reef and conduct a tidal marsh cleanup.

A group of female volunteers will also work to dismantle a small derelict boat.