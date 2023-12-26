CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 has been working with the U.S. Marines to ensure every Lowcountry child has a toy under the Christmas tree for the past month.

Monday morning, the Lowcountry’s Chief Meteorologist, Rob Fowler, the News 2 team, and other volunteers played Santa, handing out gifts Christmas morning.

“I think it’s the most unexpected but best thing ever,” said one child impacted by Toys for Tots.

I think that’s what most people would say if Rob Fowler, followed by an army of volunteers, knocked on your door Christmas morning with a handful of gifts.

“I’m going to enjoy this Christmas. This is marvelous,” a mother impacted by Toys for Tots stated.

“I am so happy,” a grandmother said after volunteers delivered toys on Christmas.

For the past 24 years, the Toys for Tots campaign has been doing just that. Monday’s Christmas morning deliveries were made in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley counties to help families who may not have been able to put much under the tree this year.

Monday morning’s gift delivery not only surprised folks with presents but also the spirit of Christmas.

“Trying to be happy and be in the Christmas spirit is something that I haven’t been able to do, and I do appreciate this so much,” shared a parent impacted by Toys for Tots. “My kids are able to have a good Christmas.”

This year, records were hit with 115,000 toys donated and distributed.

Monday morning was a final touch to this month of giving as over 17,000 toys and nearly 500 bikes were handed out to countless families.

As volunteers spent their Christmas morning giving back, they were also able to see a glimpse of their hard work’s impact on the community.

“I am so overwhelmed; I thank y’all so much. I see y’all doing the work, and it is wonderful,” said a grandparent impacted by Toys for Tots.

In total, 5,536 children received presents this year on Christmas morning, as 513 families were served by the Toys for Tots campaign.

2023’s entire campaign served close to 50,000 children, all thanks to donations and help from volunteers.