Voter advocacy group holds ‘Day of Unity’ march across Ravenel Bridge on Jan. 6 anniversary

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As America marks one year since a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, local advocacy groups are working to prevent a repeat of what happened on January 6.

The League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area held a ‘Day of Unity’ march on the Arthur Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning.

Members gathered at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park and then began their march across the bridge, standing in solidarity for voter rights.

Organizers said they want to send the message that voters decide the outcome of elections.

They also said the same people who caused the insurrection are “quietly preparing future attempts to sabotage free and fair elections.”

The League of Women Voters and allies are demanding Congress pass what they call urgent legislation including the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“Democracy is not a partisan issue, it’s a calling that unites us as Americans,” said Leslie Skardon, director of advocacy for the League of Women Voters in Charleston. “To prevent this type of attack from ever happening again, we need fundamental changes to our laws, to make our democracy stronger.”

There are more than a hundred events like this scheduled to take place across the country on Thursday for this cause, including at the U.S. Capitol where the attack happened.