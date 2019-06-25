Voters head to the polls in Berkeley County Tuesday

Following a special primary elections in April, voters in Berkeley County will head to the polls again on June 25.

Voters will be deciding between Tory Liferidge, the Democrat, and Phillip Obie II, the Republican.

The special election is to fill the spot opened on Berkeley County Council after former Councilman Ken Gunn died from lung cancer in February.

The district is made up of Pimlico, Spring Grove Plantation, Foxbank Plantation, and Goose Creek.

Gunn served on county council since January 2013.