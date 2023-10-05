CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit the College of Charleston next week as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour,” the college confirmed to News 2.

VP Harris embarked on a month-long college tour throughout the country last month, with a goal to mobilize students and young people in the “fight for their rights,” according to the White House.

After making initial stops at several colleges and universities last month, Harris and her team announced a series of additional tour locations which included the College of Charleston on Wednesday, October 11.

Harris will tour the school and meet with faculty and students.

The tour has focused on discussions around reproductive freedom, common sense gun safety laws, climate action, voting rights LGBTQ+ equality, and book bans.

Additional details about the Vice President’s visit are forthcoming.