VP Mike Pence discusses returning to school this fall, wearing a mask in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With new cases of COVID-19 surging in South Carolina, Vice President Mike Pence pledged the administration would help the state manage the health crisis while visiting both Columbia and Charleston on Tuesday.

Many who get swabbed are having to wait seven to ten days to get their results. VP Pence agreed that’s unacceptable and says the government will begin shipping a 15-minute test to every nursing home in the country by the end of this week.

“15,400 nursing homes, and that will make it possible for tests to be done on the spot for residents, for staff, and for people who want to visit a loved one in a nursing home. We also believe it will relieve some of the pressure that’s been on the commercial labs,” he said. “Half of our testing is done in these commercial labs; the others are done at hospitals or with point of care tests.”

The decision weighing heavily on parents and school administrators right now is whether to send kids back into their schools and Pence is resolute that it needs to happen.

“President Trump and I fully support Governor McMaster’s decision to drive toward reopening schools after Labor Day, and we’ll be working closely with him and with school districts around the state to make sure they have the guidance and the resources to do that safely,” the Vice President said.

Governor McMaster is now urging people to wear masks so people can get their kids back to school. Pence said it’s always a good idea to wear a mask. “People should wear a mask wherever state and local authorities say you can’t socially distance.”

Pence went on to say, “I would just make a special appeal to young people to take the opportunity to practice personal hygiene; wash your hands, wear a mask, and be particularly sensitive. No young person in South Carolina would want to inadvertently expose someone who’d be vulnerable to a serious outcome to the coronavirus. If all of us do all that we can, like we did in the greater New York area, Detroit and New Orleans, we know we can slow the spread and we can hasten the day we put this behind us and have a vaccine available all across the country.”