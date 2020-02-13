VP Mike Pence to speak at The Citadel on Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Lowcountry on Thursday.

He will be speaking to the Corps of Cadets and is expected to be honored at the Citadel’s Republican Society Patriot Dinner.

Every year, the Patriot Dinner honors a national, state, or local official who embodies the selfless leadership of Nathan Hale.

Hale was an American soldier and spy for the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War. He volunteered for an intelligence-gathering mission in New York City but was captured by the British and executed at the age of 21.

Pence will receive the Nathan Hale Patriot Award during the Patriot Dinner.

“Duty, honor and service are central to the values we learn at The Citadel and we believe that the Vice President embodies those values for our entire nation,” said Cadet Austin Burgess.

Past recipients include national figures such as President Trump, Senator Tim Scott, Senator Jim DeMint and local heroes like Sheriff Al Cannon and Congressman Henry Brown.

“Proceeds from the dinner support sending cadets to the annual civic leadership seminars at CPAC, club scholarships, and programs,” said Cadet Pierce Huff, club President.